AEW stars send a warning to Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston after Dynamite

Following Chris Jericho's return on AEW Dynamite last week, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia cut a backstage promo on Y2J that was uploaded on TheShowRules YouTube channel.

Matt Lee accused Jericho of trying to ruin one of the most pivotal moments of their lives. He then threatened the former AEW World Champion, saying that he wouldn't get away with what he had done.

Matt 2point0 @MattTheShow #aew #AEWonTNT Last night was the greatest night of our lives and Chris Jericho tried to ruin it. #AEWDynamite Last night was the greatest night of our lives and Chris Jericho tried to ruin it. #AEWDynamite #aew #AEWonTNT

Lee also took a second to call out Eddie Kingston, one of their opponents on AEW Dynamite:

Chris Jericho. You tried to ruin the most important moment of our lives. If you think for one second, if you think for one second that we're going to let you get away with it, I don't think so! Eddie Kingston... how many times we gotta do it, Eddie? How many times do we got to do it? The embarrassment of Eddie Kingston continued right here tonight.

Daniel Garcia continued where Matt Lee left off, sending a warning to Eddie Kingston, threatening to keep embarrassing him if he stepped in the ring with them:

Hey, the embarrassment of Eddie Kingston happened again and it's going to keep happening as long as he decides to step in the ring with us. So next time you step in the ring with us Eddie Kingston, be prepared to be embarrassed.

Jeff Parker called out Chris Jericho, who returned on AEW Dynamite and cleared the ring, with a baseball bat in hand:

Jericho, listen up. We hit you with a chair and we haven't seen you for weeks. You hit me with a bat and here I am calling you out again.

Chris Jericho returned on AEW Dynamite earlier this week

Chris Jericho had not been seen on AEW programming in weeks, following a backstage attack at the hands of Matt Lee, Jeff Parker and Daniel Garcia. Jericho was temporarily written off of television so he could take time off for Fozzy's tour of the United Kingdom.

He returned to AEW Dynamite to make the save after 2point0 and Daniel Garcia had beaten Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston. Jericho cleared the ring with the help of his baseball bat before getting into a heated argument with Eddie Kingston.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho feud - or form a partnership - in All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Ryan K Boman