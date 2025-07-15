  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Hikaru Shida
  • 3-time AEW champion drops massive return tease after All In 2025; she hasn't been seen in 9 months

3-time AEW champion drops massive return tease after All In 2025; she hasn't been seen in 9 months

By Sujay
Modified Jul 15, 2025 04:06 GMT
AEW All In logo (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com &amp; AEW Facebook page)
AEW All In logo (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com & AEW Facebook page)

A three-time AEW champion has dropped a return tease just days after All In 2025. This is especially interesting because she has not been seen in nine months.

Ad

Hikaru Shida is one of the most talented wrestlers in the wrestling world, and she has had some great moments in All Elite Wrestling. She has not been seen in the company for the last nine months. Her last match came against Kris Statlander in November 2024.

Despite her absence from the company, she has been active back in her home country of Japan. However, with All In ending, she took to social media to give a cryptic update regarding her future. Replying to a photo of herself on a company truck, the three-time AEW Women's Champion just sent out emojis indicating that she might be returning very soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“🤗💕.”
Ad

It will be interesting to see when she will come back and how she will be reintroduced into the thick of things.

Hikaru Shida reveals AEW wish

As mentioned earlier, Hikaru Shida has not been seen in AEW for nearly nine months now. She has had issues with her visa, and she has now spoken out.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, she said:

“Visa, especially nowadays, it's getting hard. AEW has so many wrestlers and the lawyer has to do so many things. I know it takes time. I hope I can go back to All Elite Wrestling soon. For now, I am enjoying my stay in Japan and getting more energy to wrestle in the US again. I'm looking forward to my comeback. Please wait and I'm so glad if you support me.”

She gave this answer a month back, and with her latest social media post, it looks likely that those issues may have been sorted out.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications