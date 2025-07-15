3-time AEW champion drops massive return tease after All In 2025; she hasn't been seen in 9 months

A three-time AEW champion has dropped a return tease just days after All In 2025. This is especially interesting because she has not been seen in nine months.

Hikaru Shida is one of the most talented wrestlers in the wrestling world, and she has had some great moments in All Elite Wrestling. She has not been seen in the company for the last nine months. Her last match came against Kris Statlander in November 2024.

Despite her absence from the company, she has been active back in her home country of Japan. However, with All In ending, she took to social media to give a cryptic update regarding her future. Replying to a photo of herself on a company truck, the three-time AEW Women's Champion just sent out emojis indicating that she might be returning very soon.

“🤗💕.”

It will be interesting to see when she will come back and how she will be reintroduced into the thick of things.

Hikaru Shida reveals AEW wish

As mentioned earlier, Hikaru Shida has not been seen in AEW for nearly nine months now. She has had issues with her visa, and she has now spoken out.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, she said:

“Visa, especially nowadays, it's getting hard. AEW has so many wrestlers and the lawyer has to do so many things. I know it takes time. I hope I can go back to All Elite Wrestling soon. For now, I am enjoying my stay in Japan and getting more energy to wrestle in the US again. I'm looking forward to my comeback. Please wait and I'm so glad if you support me.”

She gave this answer a month back, and with her latest social media post, it looks likely that those issues may have been sorted out.

