3-time AEW champion left bloodied in shocking backstage assault by Jon Moxley and Death Riders

Another top star on the AEW roster has been left as a victim of an attack by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. They were left all bloodied up backstage following the incident.
The Purveyor of Violence has his sights set at the moment on Darby Allin, as this weekend at WrestleDream, they are facing off in an "I Quit" match. Both men have taken every opportunity to take each other out, including a recent brawl that took place during AEW's panel at New York Comic Con.
Moments ago on Dynamite, Darby and Jon Moxley had one final encounter before their match this Saturday. They were both in a sit-down encounter inside a detainment cell of sorts, with a window situated between both men. This was so that they could talk without needing to resort to violence.
Both men cut scathing promos and discussed just how big of match they were having this weekend. The level of violence expected during this match cannot be understated, as this is a bout where the only way to end this is to verbally quit. Both men have an incredible pain threshold, so it will be interesting to see how dig they will deep to make the other quit.
Their full segment can be found here.
Jon Moxley was prepared for this encounter and found a way to infiltrate the other side of this cell of sorts. At a moment Darby Allin wasn't expecting, PAC appeared behind him and began to attack him. The former WWE Superstar grabbed his head and began smashing it on the window. This was done until Allin was all bloodied up.
This was a scary sight to see tonight on Dynamite, but it could be a preview of this weekend's match between the two. Allin may have been taken out tonight, but Mox needs to force him to quit this weekend.
