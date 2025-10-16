3-time AEW champion left bloodied in shocking backstage assault by Jon Moxley and Death Riders

Another top star on the AEW roster has been left as a victim of an attack by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. They were left all bloodied up backstage following the incident.

The Purveyor of Violence has his sights set at the moment on Darby Allin, as this weekend at WrestleDream, they are facing off in an "I Quit" match. Both men have taken every opportunity to take each other out, including a recent brawl that took place during AEW's panel at New York Comic Con.

Moments ago on Dynamite, Darby and Jon Moxley had one final encounter before their match this Saturday. They were both in a sit-down encounter inside a detainment cell of sorts, with a window situated between both men. This was so that they could talk without needing to resort to violence.

Both men cut scathing promos and discussed just how big of match they were having this weekend. The level of violence expected during this match cannot be understated, as this is a bout where the only way to end this is to verbally quit. Both men have an incredible pain threshold, so it will be interesting to see how dig they will deep to make the other quit.

Their full segment can be found here.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW "Let's make sure we understand the implications of an I Quit match." @JonMoxley and @DarbyAllin have an intense face-to-face before their “I Quit” match this Saturday at #AEWWrestleDream! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp; HBO Max

Jon Moxley was prepared for this encounter and found a way to infiltrate the other side of this cell of sorts. At a moment Darby Allin wasn't expecting, PAC appeared behind him and began to attack him. The former WWE Superstar grabbed his head and began smashing it on the window. This was done until Allin was all bloodied up.

This was a scary sight to see tonight on Dynamite, but it could be a preview of this weekend's match between the two. Allin may have been taken out tonight, but Mox needs to force him to quit this weekend.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

