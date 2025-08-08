3-Time AEW Champion Reveals He Proposed to His Girlfriend at the Top of Mount Everest

Recently, a former AEW champion revealed how he proposed to his girlfriend. The most remarkable part was that he popped the question at the summit of Mount Everest, making it an extraordinary and unforgettable moment.

Former two-time AEW TNT Champion and former AEW World Tag Team Champion Darby Allin achieved his lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest in May this year. The feat generated a lot of buzz among fans, as it perfectly aligned with his enigmatic on-screen persona. Recently, he revealed that following his climb, he also proposed to his girlfriend.

Speaking on Steve-O's Wild Ride, Allin revealed that he stood atop Mount Everest to record a video proposal for his girlfriend. He described it as a fun experience, asking one of the most important questions of his life at a place he had long dreamed of reaching. With excitement in his tone, The Daredevil said the following:

"So I literally was like on top of Mount Everest, and I said, ‘Oh, the top of the world is so beautiful, but not as beautiful as you.’ And then I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ in the video." [H/T: Ringside News]

Check out the full interview below:

Moreover, the AEW star revealed that he met his fiancée on the school bus, and he had had a crush on her since then. However, after parting ways for 14 years, they reconnected through a social media interaction. Allin admitted that his partner’s presence has helped him learn a great deal about himself.

Darby Allin discussed the risk of losing his spotlight in AEW

Darby Allin was out of action from December 2023 to July 2024 due to his Mount Everest expedition. It was a lengthy break that could have been detrimental to his professional wrestling career. Recently, Allin reflected on the risk of losing his spotlight in All Elite Wrestling for the sake of this climb.

In the same interview on Steve-O's Wild Ride, the former TNT Champion admitted that he does not care about losing his spot in the company. He emphasized that he is winning in life and does not need championships to remain relevant.

"I don't give a f*** take my spot. I do not give a sh*t, I told Tony Khan, like the owner of AEW, I said before I went up there, I was like, 'I don't need a championship. I'm already winning in life. Like, there's no nothing that compares to this,'" he said [59:00 to 59:31]

The 32-year-old added that he had informed Tony Khan before the expedition that he did not want to hold a championship in the company. Instead, he wanted to pursue his lifelong dream while at the peak of his health.

If you use the quotes from the second half of the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.

