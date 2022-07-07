"I want to fight" - 3-time champion calls out interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Sammy Guevara has called out the current interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

In this week's AEW Dynamite, Moxley defended the interim world championship for the first time and defeated Brody King. The Blackpool Combat Club member won the title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Guevara took to Twitter and expressed his interest in facing Moxley. He sent out a tweet that read the following:

"I want to fight Moxley".

Check out Sammy Guevara's tweet below:

sammy guevara @sammyguevara I want to fight Moxley. I want to fight Moxley.

Guevara is currently involved in the ongoing storyline between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston.

During last week's Dynamite, the former TNT Champion crossed paths with Moxley when the JAS faced The Blackpool Combat Club, Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in the Blood and Guts match.

Jim Cornette recently criticized Jon Moxley's showdown against Hiroshi Tanahashi

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi competed in an absolutely brutal match in the main event of Forbidden Door. However, Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the showdown between the two.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette said CM Punk would have done a better job and also criticized the spot which led to Moxley being busted open. He said:

"A guy I have never seen versus a guy I cannot stand. I had given credit to Moxley as he was trying to work, he had not gone to floor yet. Tanahashi's punches looked like s***. I wrote in capital letters that this place would've been lit if it would've been Punk and Tanahashi. Chicago, every f**king breath they took would've got a standing ovation. Finally they went to the floor and Moxley rock bottomed Tanahashi through the table at ringside. Have you ever seen someone getting their forehead busted open by a clothesline across the chest? Tanahashi does the sling blade, it's a clothesline, and Moxley takes a bump and rolls out to the floor and comes up to his knees and is bleeding like a stuck hog from the head from a clothesline."

Following Moxley's first successful defense of the interim AEW World Championship, it now remains to be seen which superstar could end up challenging for the title much like Brody King did.

