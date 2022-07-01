"A guy I have never seen versus a guy I cannot stand" – Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of a recent AEW title match

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette reviewed the match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view last Sunday.

The two stars locked horns in a singles bout for the AEW Interim Championship. Moxley, a former WWE star, came out on top. Moxley's forehead was busted open during the match when Tanahashi applied the Sling Blade.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette opined that CM Punk, if fit to wrestle, would have done a better job than Moxley. He also criticized the spot where Moxley was busted open:

"A guy I have never seen versus a guy I cannot stand. I had given credit to Moxley as he was trying to work, he had not gone to floor yet. Tanahashi's punches looked like shit. I wrote in capital letters that this place would've been lit if it would've been Punk and Tanahashi. Chigaco, every f**king breath they took would've got a standing ovation. Finally they went to the floor and Moxley rock bottomed Tanahashi through the table at ringside. Have you ever seen someone getting their forehead busted open by a clothesline across the chest? Tanahashi does the sling blade, it's a clothesline, and Moxley takes a bump and rolls out to the floor and comes up to his knees and is bleeding like a stuck hog from the head from a clothesline." (from 4:38 onwards)

Major update on Jon Moxley's health after his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi

After the wild brawl between Moxley and Tanahashi at Forbidden Door, the AEW Interim Champion addressed the crowd to highlight that he might have a concussion due to blood loss during the match.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the 36-year-old didn't have a concussion:

"I guess it’s part of his schtick actually. But no he (Moxley) does not have a concussion and he’s fine. He's probably not going to use the line again because he realized if he doesn’t have a concussion then he probably shouldn’t use the line because people freak out over it." (H/T: Screenrant)

Moxley is once again at the top in AEW. He's also a part of William Regal's Blackpool Combat Club on AEW, consisting of Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

