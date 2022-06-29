Major update on Jon Moxley's health after grueling match at Forbidden Door

Amid speculations of having suffered a concussion at Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley is reportedly fine and all set to wrestle at Blood and Guts.

Jon Moxley collided with NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door for the Interim AEW World Championship. Moxley and Tanahashi battled in a violent contest that saw the former busted open early on. In the end, The Purveyor of Violence hit the Death Rider DDT on the Ace to win the memorable bout.

After the show ended, Mox addressed the crowd and stated that he had lost a lot of blood and might have suffered a concussion. However, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the new interim AEW World Champion doesn't have a concussion:

"I guess it’s part of his schtick actually. But no he (Moxley) does not have a concussion and he’s fine. He's probably not going to use the line again because he realized if he doesn’t have a concussion then he probably shouldn’t use the line because people freak out over it." [H/T: Screenrant]

Moxley's statement left fans concerned as Adam Cole suffered a legit concussion earlier in the show and many wrestlers are out of action owing to injuries. However, fans ought to be relieved to learn that Moxley is in good health.

Jon Moxley nursed a hamstring injury couple of months ago

Jon Moxley is arguably having the most successful run of his career as of late. The Death Rider has been wrestling regularly since returning from the alcohol inpatient treatment program in January. He went through a nasty barbed-wire table at Double or Nothing and bled profusely against Tanahashi.

After wrestling Bryan Danielson and Jay Lethal in exquisite matches, the former Dean Ambrose suffered a hamstring injury while training in April. Dave Meltzer reported that the severity of the injury was unknown, but Moxley would continue to perform:

"Moxley by the way has a hamstring injury that he’s working on. He worked a couple of times this week on it. But he didn’t get it in the ring – I don’t know if he hurt it worse in the ring – but I know he got it in training. He’ll still be wrestling every week and all that, but he’s nursing a new injury.” [H/T- Wrestletalk]

Jon Moxley has also been a regular feature in numerous promotions like GCW and NJPW. Moxley will be in action at the highly-anticipated Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite on June 29th.

