AEW star Jon Moxley currently suffering from major injury - Reports

AEW star Jon Moxley is currently nursing a hamstring injury, according to reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence wrestled in his first singles match since his victory over Danielson at Revolution 2022.

Moxley continued his winning streak by defeating Jay Lethal in a grueling contest. However, he didn't suffer any injuries during the match.

Dave Meltzer reported that the former WWE Champion has been working through a hamstring injury for a while now. The wrestling journalist clarified that the 36-year-old sustained the injury during a training session.

Meltzer noted that while he is unsure about the severity of the injury, Moxley will not be missing any time in the ring:

“Moxley by the way has a hamstring injury that he’s working on. He worked a couple of times this week on it. But he didn’t get it in the ring – I don’t know if he hurt it worse in the ring – but I know he got it in training. He’ll still be wrestling every week and all that, but he’s nursing a new injury.” [H/T- Wrestletalk]

Moxley has been a regular on AEW programming since returning from the alcohol inpatient treatment program in January this year.

In light of this latest development, wrestling fans will be hoping for the former AEW World Champion's quick recovery without missing any time away from the ring.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson have terrorized the tag team division

Under William Regal's mentorship, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson have formed The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW.

The two men have asserted dominance in the tag team division, defeating teams like Best Friends and The Varisty Blondes.

Given their current momentum, the two former WWE Superstars could soon be in a position to challenge for the tag team championship. However, it could largely depend on how quickly Mox recovers from his hamstring injury.

