  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 3-time champion choked out in deeply disturbing moment on AEW Dynamite

3-time champion choked out in deeply disturbing moment on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 02, 2025 04:09 GMT
AEW Dynamite saw a violent ending tonight [Image Credit: AEW
AEW Dynamite saw a violent ending tonight [Image Credit: AEW's X]

A former AEW champion was violently ambushed during the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. Darby Allin has refused to fall in line against the Death Riders. Their rivalry dates back a year. Despite being taken down multiple times, he keeps getting up and plans to take everything Jon Moxley has. He also played a major role in Moxley losing his world championship.

Ad

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin faced off at All Out: Toronto in a Coffin Match, where The Purveyor of Violence came out on top. Since the former TNT Champion still refuses to give up, the True King challenged him to an 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream. Darby Allin was in action tonight, teaming with the newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.

After Darby and Kris won the match, Pac choked The Relentless star with a belt for nearly a minute while the former AEW World Champion issued a warning. The show ended with Pac delivering a vicious clothesline to the three-time champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

A veteran is worried about AEW star Darby Allin

The former TNT Champion has been performing insane spots over the past few years, which could cost him some years of his wrestling career.

While speaking on Story Time, veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Darby Allin's body might not allow him to do the spots in the coming years.

"There's no way he can't get hurt. I mean, he does some really crazy stuff, but you can only do that for so long because your body says, "Nope, not doing it anymore." And I hope he's okay, but I've seen him do some things from ladders and high places and going through this and that and the other, I mean, he does some hardcore stuff," he said.

It will be interesting to see which of these resilient stars will quit at WrestleDream.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications