3-time champion choked out in deeply disturbing moment on AEW Dynamite

A former AEW champion was violently ambushed during the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. Darby Allin has refused to fall in line against the Death Riders. Their rivalry dates back a year. Despite being taken down multiple times, he keeps getting up and plans to take everything Jon Moxley has. He also played a major role in Moxley losing his world championship. Jon Moxley and Darby Allin faced off at All Out: Toronto in a Coffin Match, where The Purveyor of Violence came out on top. Since the former TNT Champion still refuses to give up, the True King challenged him to an 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream. Darby Allin was in action tonight, teaming with the newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.After Darby and Kris won the match, Pac choked The Relentless star with a belt for nearly a minute while the former AEW World Champion issued a warning. The show ended with Pac delivering a vicious clothesline to the three-time champion.A veteran is worried about AEW star Darby AllinThe former TNT Champion has been performing insane spots over the past few years, which could cost him some years of his wrestling career.While speaking on Story Time, veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Darby Allin's body might not allow him to do the spots in the coming years.&quot;There's no way he can't get hurt. I mean, he does some really crazy stuff, but you can only do that for so long because your body says, &quot;Nope, not doing it anymore.&quot; And I hope he's okay, but I've seen him do some things from ladders and high places and going through this and that and the other, I mean, he does some hardcore stuff,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see which of these resilient stars will quit at WrestleDream.