3-time WWE champion likely won't be interested in "getting involved" with AEW, feels Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff has claimed that a three-time WWE champion will not be interested in getting involved in AEW. This will undoubtedly surprise the fans, especially given recent reports.

Ad

Tony Khan is a very hands-on president who usually makes waves when he meets people outside AEW. So when he met former WWE star Shane McMahon, the wrestling world went into overdrive.

However, Eric Bischoff has revealed that Shane McMahon will not be interested in getting involved with AEW. He was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he said:

“I know Shane. I’ve hung out with Shane a little bit, occasionally gone out and had drinks. And we’ve had a lot of conversations that had nothing to do with wrestling. So I feel like I know him a little bit. It’s hard for me to imagine that Shane would be interested in getting involved in any wrestling company, particularly AEW at this point.” [H/T 411Mania]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Former WWE figure Eric Bischoff lays out the reasons for Shane McMahon not wanting to go to AEW

In the same episode, the former WWE RAW manager explained why he thinks Shane McMahon would not want to get involved with Tony Khan’s company.

“But at this point in time, here’s the part that I don’t get. The man does not need the money. Both he and his wife, individually and combined, are incredibly wealthy, so he’s not financially motivated. What would that motivation be? That’s the part I don’t know. Why would you want to get into the trenches at this point — muddy trenches — and try to rehab a company that arguably could use some rehab?,” he said. [H/T 411Mania]

That is undoubtedly a fair argument for why Shane McMahon would not want to work at AEW. Whether or not he comes to the company remains to be seen, but it does not look likely as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback