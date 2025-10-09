3-time WWE champion publicly threatens to confront Tony Khan

A certain multi-time champion in WWE has taken to social media to seemingly threaten Tony Khan following one of his recent interviews. It seems that they did not like what Khan had to say.Ricochet has made a habit lately of constantly speaking his mind on social media, regardless of who he ends up firing shots at. Many have considered him to be an internet troll, as he often comes off as being self-centered and looking to pick a fight with anyone. He has also had some interesting takes about himself.In a recent interview, Tony Khan was asked who the AEW equivalents were to DC Comics' main trinity. He revealed that for him, Jon Moxley was Batman, Toni Storm was Wonder Woman, and 'Hangman' Adam Page was Superman. He also added that for him, MJF was Lex Luther.Ricochet did not appreciate him being snubbed from the conversation, and he has taken to X/Twitter to express this. It seems that he believed he was a better choice to be AEW's Lex Luther. He even made a subtle threat to Tony Khan by mentioning how next week he wanted to come see him to talk about this.&quot;Yo @TonyKhan WTF? NO f****ng way Max is Lex. Bet ima come see you next Wednesday and we gonna have a talk.&quot; Ricochet wrote.Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochetLINKYo @TonyKhan WTF? NO f****ng way Max is Lex. Bet ima come see you next Wednesday and we gonna have a talk.The former WWE Superstar wants an embarrassing AEW moment of his deleted from social mediaA few days ago, on Dynamite, The Demand and the Hurt Syndicate faced off in a street fight. In the end, the former WWE faction took the win.There came a point during the match where Ricochet was surrounded by the whole group. Each member took their turn taking him out with MVP connecting a knee, Bobby Lashley slamming him on the mat, and Shelton Benjamin throwing him with a Release German Suplex through a table on the ring post.The former WWE high-flyer has taken to social media to request that Elon Musk delete the clip of his embarrassment.&quot;Hey @elonmusk, bro... you know what to do about this. Thank you. #Ahaa,&quot; the AEW star wrote.Regardless of what the internet is saying, Ricochet is on arguably the best run of his career. He has thrived in his new role as a heel, and The Demand look to be a force to be reckoned with.