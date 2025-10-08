Ricochet wants embarrassing AEW clip to be erased from history

This week's AEW Dynamite was a TV special called Title Tuesday. It featured seven matches and all of them delivered. One of the most thrilling bouts from the show was a street fight between The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) and The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona). Everyone involved in the above match gave their best. However, after fighting tooth and nail, The Hurt Syndicate emerged victorious. During the dying moments of the showdown, Ricochet found himself in a precarious position. After Kaun and Liona were neutralised by Lashley, the Lighskin Kingpin suffered a brutal three-on-one beating by the rival faction. A few hours back, the former Intercontinental Champion made an interesting request on Twitter. He asked the owner of the platform, Elon Musk, to remove the video of him being assaulted by Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP. &quot;Hey @elonmusk, bro... you know what to do about this. Thank you. #Ahaa&quot; wrote the AEW star. Ricochet joined All Elite Wrestling in 2024. He is one of the biggest assets of the Tony Khan-owned company. Hopefully, he will become a world champion in the near future. AEW Title Tuesday results AEW Title Tuesday took place on October 7, 2025, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Here are the results of the show: Mercedes Moné (c) defeated Lacey Lane by pinfall - TBS Championship match Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) defeated Orion and KM by pinfall Jon Moxley (with Marina Shafir) defeated Tomohiro Ishii by referee stoppage Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Kyle O'Reilly by pinfall Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada) defeated Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) by pinfall - Double Jeopardy Eliminator matchOrange Cassidy defeated Pac by pinfallThe Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) defeated The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) by pinfall - street fight All Elite Wrestling is currently preparing for WrestleDream, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025.