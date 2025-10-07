5 surprising AEW debuts that can happen at WrestleDream 2025

AEW will continue its momentum in wrestling with yet another top pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025. The show is set to take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Furthermore, it will feature some of the marquee attractions from All Elite Wrestling, like Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and 'Timeless' Toni Storm.At the same time, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan could create spectacular moments with the debut of new stars at the event. He did the same back in 2023 with the arrival of WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland two years ago at the show, which became a memorable moment in All Elite Wrestling history. So here are the top five stars who could also make their debut at the 2025 AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.#5 and #4 Karrion Kross &amp; ScarlettKarrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, gained significant attention in WWE at the start of 2025. Despite the fans clamouring to see Kross get major opportunities and climb to the top of the mountain, the Stamford-based promotion did not pull the trigger on his ascension. Following his loss to Sami Zayn at the WWE SummerSlam 2025 event, he and Scarlett departed the company. Since then, they have been wrestling for various independent promotions. This could be the perfect timing for Tony Khan to see the captivating duo join his roster and have their grand debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. With Kross's amazing in-ring acumen, creative genius, and Scarlett adding to his persona, they could prove to be excellent additions to the Jacksonville-based promotion.#3 Santos EscobarSantos Escobar was considered one of the rising Mexican stars in WWE. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion worked alongside top stars like Rey Mysterio and rising talent like Angel, Berto, Zelina Vega, and more. Moreover, he also led the charge of his previous faction, Legado Del Fantasma. Despite having immense talent, WWE failed to capitalize on his momentum, and according to recent reports, he recently left WWE after opting to sign a new deal as he wanted to get clarity on his direction in the company. With AEW tapping into Mexico and collaborating with CMLL, Santos Escobar could be a good fit for the promotion. Moreover, he could get a signficant push in Tony Khan's company with a debut at WrestleDream that he did get during his run in WWE.#1 and #2 Dakota Kai &amp; Tegan NoxDakota Kai and Tegan Nox were top talents in WWE with huge potential. The duo was a tag team during their tenure in NXT in 2019. Moreover, they also had a heated rivalry when Kai shockingly turned heel and assaulted Nox at the NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 event. The duo managed to get called up to the main roster. However, they suffered the same fate as both Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai were released from WWE in 2024 and 2025, respectively. With Tony Khan recently announcing the creation of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, Kai and Nox could be top fixtures to build the women's tag team division while adding more starpower to his roster.