Real reason Santos Escobar has quit WWE - Reports 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:39 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Over the last couple of weeks, several performers have departed WWE, and now the latest to join the list is Santos Escobar. PWInsider is reporting that Escobar opted out of signing a new deal as he wanted clarity on how he would be used.

Andrade, Jazmyn, Edris Enofe, and now Escobar have exited the global juggernaut in quick succession, raising fears that more stars could be on their way out. The former Cruiserweight Champion had been a part of the company since 2019 and was a part of stables like Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma.

After dropping cryptic hints over the last few days, it has now finally come to light that Santos Escobar is done with WWE after rejecting a new deal. PWInsider revealed that Escobar wasn't necessarily looking for a big hike or a push but was concerned about whether his character would have a clear-cut direction.

It was also noted that the 41-year-old star was also worried that, in case the company didn't have anything concrete for him, he would be lost in the mix.

What's next for Santos Escobar following his WWE exit?

As soon as the news broke about his departure from the global juggernaut, fans began to speculate on what could lie ahead for Escobar. Considering he's a seasoned veteran of the business, there's no doubt he could generate a lot of interest from across the wrestling industry. AEW is the most favorable option as he could be a natural fit in the company, which features several Mexican names.

Andrade, too, recently jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling for the second time, and there's no doubt Santos Escobar could also shine in the company if the two parties come to an arrangement. It remains to be seen how things pan out as Escobar is yet to officially address his abrupt departure from WWE.

