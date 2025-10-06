Major WWE star set to exit company at midnight; rejected new deal

There have been several WWE departures over the past few weeks, but today's appears to be the biggest, with reports now suggesting that Santos Escobar's deal will expire at midnight. PWInsider also noted that the company had tried to keep Escobar and even offered him a contract with a pay rise, but this was turned down. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was noted that at midnight, Escobar would be considered a free agent, which means that he will be free to wrestle or sign for whatever company he chooses. Escobar hasn't wrestled since the Mexico Supershow back in July, whilst he hasn't appeared on SmackDown since May. He has been active on social media, posting a number of updates that have confused the WWE Universe over the past few weeks. That being said, it now makes sense because it has finally been confirmed by numerous sources that Escobar's deal is set to expire, and he could well have been teasing his departure for a number of weeks. What's next for Santos Escobar after his WWE departure?Santos Escobar has likely been making plans for the past few weeks after it was made clear that he wouldn't re-sign with the company. There has been no update on Escobar from WWE, who has been written off SmackDown and the company has been pushing Los Garza as a tag team without him. This means that Legado Del Fantasma will have officially split if his departure is confirmed. The group was down to just three members after Elektra Lopez's release back in February, but Angel Garza and Humberto Carillio have been working together as Los Garza on SmackDown in recent weeks without their teammate. The duo has also made waves in AAA and are former Tag Team Champions, which has led to a push for them on SmackDown.