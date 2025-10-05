WWE veteran comes out in support of Ricochet after targeted comment about Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

AEW star Ricochet recently took a shot at WWE after Wrestlepalooza got a C rating from ESPN. While some may not have liked his post, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks it was the right move on the part of The One and Only.

Ad

While Wrestlepalooza had a stacked card and included matches such as John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, the show did not live up to the level WWE fans have come to expect. ESPN rating the show a C did not help matters, which led Ricochet to post a targeted comment about the Stamford-based promotion's premium live event.

Speaking about the post, Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo:

"I think it's great bro because I didn't know exactly what he was doing but I did know people were talking about him. That's the name of the game bro. Get people talking about you and like I said, I didn't know exactly what he said but I keep hearing the name Ricochet. That's what you need to do man. So good for him."

Ad

Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

You can check out the full comment here:

Ad

Bill Apter also commented on WWE WrestlePalooza's rating

According to legendary journalist Bill Apter, the show certainly needs improvement, but the C rating by ESPN does not accurately reflect how entertaining it was.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Then there is room for improvement. You know, not every show is gonna be great. When you look at the schedule that WWE, TKO, and their touring and all the product they put out for a week, not every show is gonna be A or B."

Ad

For now, fans will have to see how Triple H plans to move forward after this hiccup.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?