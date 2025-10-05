  • home icon
WWE veteran comes out in support of Ricochet after targeted comment about Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Oct 05, 2025 15:59 GMT
What is next for Ricochet? (via his social media)
What is next for Ricochet? (Image credit: the star's X/Twitter)

AEW star Ricochet recently took a shot at WWE after Wrestlepalooza got a C rating from ESPN. While some may not have liked his post, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks it was the right move on the part of The One and Only.

While Wrestlepalooza had a stacked card and included matches such as John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, the show did not live up to the level WWE fans have come to expect. ESPN rating the show a C did not help matters, which led Ricochet to post a targeted comment about the Stamford-based promotion's premium live event.

Speaking about the post, Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo:

"I think it's great bro because I didn't know exactly what he was doing but I did know people were talking about him. That's the name of the game bro. Get people talking about you and like I said, I didn't know exactly what he said but I keep hearing the name Ricochet. That's what you need to do man. So good for him."
You can check out the full comment here:

Bill Apter also commented on WWE WrestlePalooza's rating

According to legendary journalist Bill Apter, the show certainly needs improvement, but the C rating by ESPN does not accurately reflect how entertaining it was.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Then there is room for improvement. You know, not every show is gonna be great. When you look at the schedule that WWE, TKO, and their touring and all the product they put out for a week, not every show is gonna be A or B."
For now, fans will have to see how Triple H plans to move forward after this hiccup.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

