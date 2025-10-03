ESPN's brutal rating of WWE WrestlePalooza prompts veteran to defend Triple H (Exclusive)

WWE Wrestlepalooza, despite being a spectacular show in its own right, seemingly fell short of fan expectations. While ESPN may have provided a less-than-favorable review rating for the PLE, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that it is simply one of the occasional misses of the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H has certainly helped the product evolve over the years he has been in power, and the company has been witnessing a significant growth in terms of profit. However, ESPN rating WWE Wrestlepalooza a C is an example of how the quality of booking has deteriorated for some. Nevertheless, Bill Apter thinks that Triple H is doing the best with what he has.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Then there is room for improvement. You know, not every show is gonna be great. When you look at the schedule that WWE, TKO, and their touring and all the product they put out for a week, not every show is gonna be A or B."

Ex-WWE writer believes Triple H could be in trouble with ESPN

According to former head writer Vince Russo, this ESPN rating could prove problematic for Triple H.

Speaking The Coach and Bro Show, Russo stated:

"If I'm ESPN, I'm having a conversation with Triple H. This was the first big show, and you promised surprises, and a lot of people might've bought this because you put the seed in their head. So, can you explain to us in your mind what the surprise was? They've got to have these conversations with the WWE. Otherwise, coach, they're just going to coast," Russo said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H does next.

