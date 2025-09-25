Backstage reaction in WWE to ESPN's brutal review of Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Exclusive)

The ESPN official website gave a brutal review of Wrestlepalooza 2025, grading the show a lowly &quot;C.&quot; The backstage reaction to this within WWE was revealed in a new report.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the viral incident in which ESPN gave Wrestlepalooza a &quot;C&quot; rating on its official website. This was especially surprising, given that it was the inaugural PLE on ESPN, and although it received a lot of backlash, the official website went out of its way to publish this review.And this is exactly what JoeyVotes and TC stated, revealing that many within WWE were surprised that ESPN openly gave the show a &quot;C&quot; rating, as it was viewed backstage as just another PLE.Triple H could be in trouble over WWE Wrestlepalooza, says ex-writerEx-WWE writer Vince Russo, like most people reviewing the show, didn't have a favorable opinion of Wrestlepalooza 2025. Not only this, but he also believes that WWE Chief Content Officer (and Head of Creative) Triple H could be in hot water.On a recent episode of The Coach &amp; Bro Show, Vince Russo revealed why he thinks Triple H could be in trouble with ESPN. He believes that ESPN needs to have a conversation with The Game in order to ensure that WWE doesn't coast through the deal.&quot;If I'm ESPN, I'm having a conversation with Triple H. This was the first big show, and you promised surprises, and a lot of people might've bought this because you put the seed in their head. So, can you explain to us in your mind what the surprise was? They've got to have these conversations with the WWE. Otherwise, coach, they're just going to coast,&quot; Russo said.What Russo essentially means is that ESPN likely needs to draw boundaries with WWE to ensure they get a good show. With over $1.5 billion being paid to the company over the course of five years, the sports entertainment juggernaut will want a good return on investment.Wrestlepalooza was arguably not the best way to start, but ESPN has stated before that what WWE does with its programming is not within its control. This was in response to being asked about their thoughts on Brock Lesnar appearing on ESPN despite an ongoing legal issue.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.