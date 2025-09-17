ESPN distances itself from Brock Lesnar's WWE return

ESPN has distanced itself from Brock Lesnar's controversial return to WWE at SummerSlam last month. The Beast made a shocking return to the promotion after being away for two years.

Lesnar's absence from WWE largely had to do with him being named in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Lesnar is now set to compete against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, the first WWE premium live event to stream on ESPN as part of a five-year deal between the two platforms.

During the WWE-ESPN media call ahead of Wrestlepalooza at the weekend, reporter Jon Alba asked ESPN executives about Brock Lesnar's involvement at the PLE, despite being named in active lawsuits.

Alba was told that WWE has complete creative control over who appears on its shows and that is not something that ESPN controls.

Alba shared the following post on X (Twitter):

Jon Alba @JonAlba I asked about Brock Lesnar's involvement in WWE WrestlePalooza. ESPN says WWE has full creative control over who appears on shows, and it falls within their jurisdiction, not ESPN's.

ESPN further clarified that WWE is in charge of its storylines, and they don't request certain talent.

Lesnar's return to WWE raised a lot of questions and divided fans. WWE was criticized for bringing him back despite his name being in the ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar attacked John Cena on SmackDown

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, John Cena competed against Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. This was Cena's last appearance on SmackDown as an active WWE performer.

An engaging match was interrupted by The Beast, making his first appearance since SummerSlam. Lesnar first hit an F-5 on Zayn and then turned his attention toward Cena.

The Beast Incarnate delivered a thunderous F-5 to the Unseen-17. He would deliver another F-5 on Cena before walking off.

Backstage, Lesnar challenged Cena to a match at Wrestlepalooza, which was soon made official. The two storied rivals are now set to clash for one last time on September 20.

