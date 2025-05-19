3-time WWE champion reveals the shocking reason why he was ready to pay $1000 fines a year in advance

A former WWE champion was thriving as a top attraction during his prime. Interestingly, he was ready to pay fines in advance for a full year due to his lifestyle.

The star, who is a former United States Champion, is MVP. In the recent edition of his podcast, Marking Out, he spoke about the initial WWE Wellness Policy, which was started in the mid-2000s for the well-being of the superstars. The Franchise Playa revealed that smoking cannabis did not result in suspension but a fine of $1000.

"When the wellness policy started at WWE, initially, they only tested for steroids and hard drugs; they didn't test for cannabis. Then, as I recall, all the pillheads started complaining, 'These other guys get to smoke weed.' They added cannabis, but it wasn't a suspension; it was just a $1000 fine. At that point, I was on the rocket ship, I was making ridiculous money, especially for me at that time." [H/T Fightful]

Being fond of smoking the substance, the current AEW star went straight up to former WWE official John Laurinaitis and offered to pay the fine for the entire year. Even after the management increased it to $2500, MVP did not stop for a while and continued to waste his money on fines. Finally, it was later that he dropped his addiction.

"I said, 'If they test us once a month and the fine is $ 1,000, that's $ 12,000 a year.' I went to John Laurinaitis and said, 'Can I just give you a $12,000 check for the year? I'm gonna smoke.' Eventually, they bumped the fine up to $2500. It was me and three other guys, I won't bring their names up, but we would check to see who is in first place. Finally, after a couple of $2,500 fines, plus the numerous $1,000 fines....I could have bought a new car for these fines for weed. I finally stopped smoking for a while." [H/T Fightful]

Former WWE star MVP's Hurt Syndicate added a fourth member

On AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, MVP and his Hurt Syndicate faction came to the ring to give their final verdict on top star, MJF's relentless attempt to join the group. Like previous weeks, he and Shelton Benjamin gave him a thumbs-up.

After much deliberation, their third member, Bobby Lashley, who had been rejecting MJF's plea for weeks, finally gave in, too. This seemingly made the Salt of the Earth a member of The Hurt Syndicate. However, an official contract signing segment is scheduled for Dynamite this week, which will likely solidify MJF's place as a Hurt Syndicate member.

With the former AEW World Champion almost added to their ranks, it will be interesting to see MJF's next move after joining the dominant trio.

