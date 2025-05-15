  • home icon
  Tony Khan reacts after MJF officially joins The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Beach Break 2025

Tony Khan reacts after MJF officially joins The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Beach Break 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Modified May 15, 2025 02:06 GMT
MJF is a part of Hurt Syndicate [Image Credit: AEW
MJF is now a part of Hurt Syndicate [Image Credit: AEW on X]

AEW President Tony Khan reacted almost instantly on social media after The Hurt Syndicate welcomed MJF into the faction tonight. After weeks of relentless pursuit, the former AEW World Champion finally made his way into the blockbuster stable. The prime reason for him joining the trio was that he wanted to get a direct shot at the world title without waiting in line.

Last week, The Salt of the Earth impressed Bobby Lashley by hurting the Top Flight. The All Mighty had announced that he would let Maxwell know this week if he was in the Syndicate or not. From the beginning of tonight's show, MJF had been afraid that the faction would decimate him tonight, instead of accepting him. Therefore, when MVP called him out to the ring, he wasn't to be seen anywhere.

Shelton Benjamin went searching after him and found him hiding behind Tony Khan. Maxwell then went to the ring and surprisingly Bobby Lashley let him in The Hurt Syndicate. Moments later, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and wrote that he told Syndicate where MJF was hiding as the AEW President didn't want Maxwell to miss the huge moment.

"I was just making sure that @The_MJF wouldn’t miss his big moment when @fightbobby + @Sheltyb803 @The305MVP finally gave him the good news tonight on #AEWDynamite!" he wrote.
It will be interesting to see what goes down during the contract signing between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate next week.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Harish Raj S
