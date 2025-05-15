Tony Khan reacts after MJF officially joins The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Beach Break 2025

AEW President Tony Khan reacted almost instantly on social media after The Hurt Syndicate welcomed MJF into the faction tonight. After weeks of relentless pursuit, the former AEW World Champion finally made his way into the blockbuster stable. The prime reason for him joining the trio was that he wanted to get a direct shot at the world title without waiting in line.
Last week, The Salt of the Earth impressed Bobby Lashley by hurting the Top Flight. The All Mighty had announced that he would let Maxwell know this week if he was in the Syndicate or not. From the beginning of tonight's show, MJF had been afraid that the faction would decimate him tonight, instead of accepting him. Therefore, when MVP called him out to the ring, he wasn't to be seen anywhere.
Shelton Benjamin went searching after him and found him hiding behind Tony Khan. Maxwell then went to the ring and surprisingly Bobby Lashley let him in The Hurt Syndicate. Moments later, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and wrote that he told Syndicate where MJF was hiding as the AEW President didn't want Maxwell to miss the huge moment.
"I was just making sure that @The_MJF wouldn’t miss his big moment when @fightbobby + @Sheltyb803 @The305MVP finally gave him the good news tonight on #AEWDynamite!" he wrote.
It will be interesting to see what goes down during the contract signing between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate next week.