3-time WWE champion says AEW move "came out of nowhere"

A former champion in WWE and Attitude Era star reflects on getting an offer from AEW to serve as a backstage coach and producer out of nowhere

The three-time WWE champion in question is Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty). Scott is best known for his time in the WWE during the Attitude Era. He has been in the pro wrestling industry for the past few decades. Currently, Scotty 2 Hotty currently works as a backstage producer and trainer in AEW.

Scott opened up on how he was surprised to get the offer by Tony Khan's promotion after his release from the WWE back in 2021.

Speaking on the recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Scott admitted:

“It was kind of out of nowhere. I’ve done a lot in Europe over the last couple of years, wrestling wise. I was in Europe in July and I got a message from Sonjay Dutt asking if I’d be interested in coming in and trying out as a coach and producer. It was exciting. You know, it kind of came out of nowhere."

He further stated:

"I started at the end of July and then I worked up until almost Halloween, and then I left for five weeks, and then I just returned last week. So it’s kind of like I started and everything was put on pause and then I came back. So I’m excited now to really get into the groove and really dive in and start working with people.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

WWE legend on working with the AEW talent

WWE legend Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) has been working backstage with AEW talents for quite some time now. He also reflected on working with stars like Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the first time:

“When I came in the first time, there were a lot of people I’d never met before, The Bucks, Hangman Page, even Kenny Omega. Coaching and producing, I always say the biggest part of it is creating a relationship with your talent. You can’t start giving critiques or advice until, you can, but I think you need that relationship first." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Moreover, Scott Garland continues to nourish the locker room in AEW as a backstage coach and producer. He often performs in the ring as well. Only time will tell whether fans will see the former WWE star back in the ring on Live TV.

