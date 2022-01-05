"This is not cool" - Scotty 2 Hotty reveals the reason why he quit WWE

There was a staggering amount of WWE releases in 2021. The releases were so prevalent that they were a deciding factor in Scotty 2 Hotty's choice to depart the company.

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about why he chose to leave the WWE last year, Scotty 2 Hotty revealed the amount of releases WWE did took a big toll on him.

"It was over the last couple of months. Once the pandemic happened and all the releases started happening, I think the releases took a big toll on me," Scotty 2 Hotty revealed. "When I became a coach, I had no idea how much I would love that job, and those guys are like your children. You create these relationships with people, and you see them get released, and you find out with everyone else when they come up on Twitter. My buddy in Nashville texted me, 'Oh, the releases are happening again,' so then I jump on Twitter, and I see somebody released that was in my class who I just saw 3 hours before. That's how I am finding out, and this is not cool."

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



Scotty 2 Hotty Is TOO COOL, The Worm, Rikishi and Brian Christopher, Life After WWE



Player links & show notes: New Episode! "Scotty 2 Hotty Is TOO COOL, The Worm, Rikishi and Brian Christopher, Life After WWE"Scotty 2 Hotty Is TOO COOL, The Worm, Rikishi and Brian Christopher, Life After WWEPlayer links & show notes: podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/scotty-2-hotty… New Episode! "Scotty 2 Hotty Is TOO COOL, The Worm, Rikishi and Brian Christopher, Life After WWE"Scotty 2 Hotty Is TOO COOL, The Worm, Rikishi and Brian Christopher, Life After WWEPlayer links & show notes: podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/scotty-2-hotty…

The massive amount of releases caused Scotty 2 Hotty to quit WWE

Scotty 2 Hotty didn't enjoy the fact that WWE started sending out group texts of who was being released ahead of time. He didn't want to know who the company was releasing before the talents themselves found out.

"Towards the end, they started doing a group text when they let people go," Scotty 2 Hotty continued. "That was one of my beefs when I left. I don't want to know when talents are getting released before they do. Me and some of the other coaches had talent texting us saying, 'Hey, thanks for everything,' and we respond with, 'Hey, no problem. It's great having you in class,' and we think they are talking about being in class today, but no, they just got cut. There were just so many releases, and I wasn't having fun, and I saw people outside that appeared to be having fun."

Scotty 2 Hotty was a trainer at the WWE Performance Center, training the next generation of talents for NXT.

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



He talks about his time as a coach at the WWE Performance Center and what Vince McMahon is looking for when they sign new superstars



youtu.be/gdDxwY9YMrQ Just posted a clip from my interview with @TheScotty2Hotty on CVV CLIPSHe talks about his time as a coach at the WWE Performance Center and what Vince McMahon is looking for when they sign new superstars Just posted a clip from my interview with @TheScotty2Hotty on CVV CLIPS 🔥He talks about his time as a coach at the WWE Performance Center and what Vince McMahon is looking for when they sign new superstarsyoutu.be/gdDxwY9YMrQ https://t.co/HXQ6q0aIn2

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Scotty 2 Hotty's comments? Do you understand why he chose to quit WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you understand Scotty 2 Hotty's reasoning for departing WWE? Yes No 3 votes so far