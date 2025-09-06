3-Time WWE champion sends a message to AEW stars MJF and Alicia Atout

MJF and Alicia Atout recently announced their wedding to their fans through social media. This sudden good news sparked a lot of buzz in the world of professional wrestling, grabbing the attention of several names in the industry. A 3-time WWE champion also shared her best wishes with the newlywed couple with a heartfelt comment.Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, who is also a one-time Divas and Women's Tag Team Champion, congratulated the couple with a comment on Instagram. Last night, The Salt of the Earth announced on X that he is no longer a bachelor, confirming his marriage to longtime girlfriend Alicia Atout. Shortly after, Atout shared a wedding day photo with a wholesome caption that expressed love towards MJF.The Queen of Harts simply congratulated Atout and Friedman on the same post, and the WWE star's comment caught the eyes of a lot of people from the fanbase. With a warm tone, Natalya wrote:&quot;Congrats!!!!&quot;Check out the WWE star's comment below:Natalya's comment on Alicia Atout's post [Image via Atout's Instagram]Top AEW names attended MJF and Alicia Atout's weddingMJF is one of the biggest stars in AEW right now. In his career, he has made a lot of enemies on-screen while building strong friendships behind the scenes. Recently, photos from his wedding surfaced on the internet, featuring several of All Elite Wrestling’s top names.A group picture from the wedding, featuring names like Tony Khan, Hangman Page, and Penelope Ford, made it online. Moreover, the crowd also featured names like Tony Schiavone, HOOK, Taz, Alex Reynolds, and Daniel Garcia alongside other AEW names. While Friedman managed to do a low-key wedding, he made sure to invite all the major names from the Jacksonville-based promotion.More glimpses from the wedding are expected to be released soon by the couple. Well, that said, MJF is unlikely to take any further break from the action as he will defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary on September 19, 2025.