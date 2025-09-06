  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 3-Time WWE champion sends a message to AEW stars MJF and Alicia Atout

3-Time WWE champion sends a message to AEW stars MJF and Alicia Atout

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 16:13 GMT
MJF and Alicia Atout
MJF and Alicia Atout [Image via Atout's Instagram]

MJF and Alicia Atout recently announced their wedding to their fans through social media. This sudden good news sparked a lot of buzz in the world of professional wrestling, grabbing the attention of several names in the industry. A 3-time WWE champion also shared her best wishes with the newlywed couple with a heartfelt comment.

Ad

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, who is also a one-time Divas and Women's Tag Team Champion, congratulated the couple with a comment on Instagram. Last night, The Salt of the Earth announced on X that he is no longer a bachelor, confirming his marriage to longtime girlfriend Alicia Atout. Shortly after, Atout shared a wedding day photo with a wholesome caption that expressed love towards MJF.

The Queen of Harts simply congratulated Atout and Friedman on the same post, and the WWE star's comment caught the eyes of a lot of people from the fanbase. With a warm tone, Natalya wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Congrats!!!!"

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Check out the WWE star's comment below:

Natalya&#039;s comment on Alicia Atout&#039;s post [Image via Atout&#039;s Instagram]
Natalya's comment on Alicia Atout's post [Image via Atout's Instagram]

Top AEW names attended MJF and Alicia Atout's wedding

MJF is one of the biggest stars in AEW right now. In his career, he has made a lot of enemies on-screen while building strong friendships behind the scenes. Recently, photos from his wedding surfaced on the internet, featuring several of All Elite Wrestling’s top names.

Ad

A group picture from the wedding, featuring names like Tony Khan, Hangman Page, and Penelope Ford, made it online. Moreover, the crowd also featured names like Tony Schiavone, HOOK, Taz, Alex Reynolds, and Daniel Garcia alongside other AEW names. While Friedman managed to do a low-key wedding, he made sure to invite all the major names from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

More glimpses from the wedding are expected to be released soon by the couple. Well, that said, MJF is unlikely to take any further break from the action as he will defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary on September 19, 2025.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications