Congratulations to AEW stars MJF and Alicia Atout

AEW star MJF is undoubtedly one of the most talented professional wrestlers of the modern era. He is an excellent in-ring performer, and on the microphone, he is almost untouchable. Furthermore, he was the longest-reigning AEW World Champion.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was absent from Dynamite this week. Fans wondered why he didn't feature on the show. But recently, it was revealed that he got married. The Salt of the Earth tied the knot with none other than AEW backstage interviewer Alicia Atout. Atout and Friedman reportedly began dating in February 2023.

A few hours back, MJF took to X to inform the world that he is no longer a bachelor.

Ad

Trending

"Even when I’m old and grey I’m gonna feel the way I do today. The death of a bachelor." he wrote.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Even when I’m old and grey I’m gonna feel the way I do today. The death of a bachelor.

Ad

Sportskeeda congratulates MJF and Alicia Atout on their wedding. We wish them a happy and fulfilling life together.

At Forbidden Door 2025, Friedman unsuccessfully challenged "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. Since the former still has a Casino Gauntlet championship contract, he will be able to challenge The Anxious Millennial Cowboy on a later date.

MJF recently showered the current AEW product with praise

In a recent interview with Vice, Maxwell Jacob Friedman stated that All Elite Wrestling is currently at its peak. He also gloated a little in classic MJF fashion.

Ad

"I think it’s never been hotter because it’s never been more competitive, more young, more fresh. I think that — how does it feel? It feels right to me. I feel like this is the reason God put me on this earth. It was to prove that I’m the greatest wrestler on God’s green earth and what better place to do it than the place where the best wrestle?" said the former world champion. [H/T: Vice]

Hopefully, Friedman will become the world champion soon. He is Tony Khan's golden boy, and his career is only getting started.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!