AEW Makes History at Forbidden Door; Finally Breaks 2-Year Old WWE Record

Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 24, 2025 16:49 GMT
WWE AEW
AEW breaks WWE record (Image credit: WWE.com and AEW on X)

AEW officially made history by breaking a WWE record after over two years. The Tony Khan-led promotion managed to surpass the record by a small margin.

Ever since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been breaking records and making history, whether it's creating a new attendance record for the All In 2023 event in Wembley and being the first non-WWE wrestling promotion to draw huge crowds in multiple arenas. Meanwhile, AEW broke another big record, which was held by the Stamford-based promotion.

At the Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view, AEW managed to draw over 18,000 fans in attendance at The O2 arena in London, England. The largest attendance record for the same arena was previously held by the WWE, who drew a total of 17,617 audience at the Money in the Bank 2023 PLE. All Elite Wrestling shattered the record after two years.

Tony Khan on WWE counter-programming AEW events

WWE has been trying to counter-program AEW throughout the year 2025. They counter-programmed All In: Texas with an NXT premium live event and Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

It was recently announced that the Stamford-based promotion will be hosting the Wrestlepalooza PLE featuring top main roster stars on September 20 in order to counter-program AEW All Out, which will be happening on the same night.

During the Forbidden Door 2025 media call, Tony Khan was asked about the counter-programming tactics of the sports entertainment juggernaut. Khan assured that he is only focused on AEW and having the best TV shows and PPVs:

"The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us, and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans," Tony stated.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan loads up the All Out pay-per-view in order to compete with WrestlePalooza on September 20.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

