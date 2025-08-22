Tony Khan breaks silence on WWE counter-programming AEW by announcing Wrestlepalooza on the same day as All Out 2025

AEW President Tony Khan will face a massive challenge at All Out 2025, as WWE employs counterprogramming as a strategic weapon against the company. Many NXT PLEs go head-to-head against AEW pay-per-views. However, the Triple H-led company has now decided to elevate the competition as it recently announced that All Out will go against Wrestlepalooza on September 20.
The premium live event will likely feature top names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena, among others. Currently, the Jacksonville-based promotion is focused on Forbidden Door but will have to work hard at All Out, too, as WWE is trying its best to undermine them.
When asked about WWE's counterprogramming tactics during the Forbidden Door media call, Tony Khan claimed that his company is solely focused on AEW and is doing its best.
“The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us, and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans," Khan said. [H/T - Drainmaker on X]
Vince Russo believes Tony Khan can steal WWE viewers
Karrion Kross was recently released from WWE, despite being a fan favourite. He is still a free agent.
While speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that signing Kross would help Tony steal viewers from WWE, as he was a big name in the company.
"I swear to god, if I was Tony Khan, man, freaking hire Kross and make him the man. Revolve everything around him. They can steal WWE viewers by doing that, bro, without a shadow of a doubt," Russo said.
It will be interesting to see who wins this war in the end.
