Tony Khan has an unmissable opportunity to "steal WWE viewers," says veteran (Exclusive)

AEW has been trailing in its competition with WWE lately, in terms of ratings and viewership. However, a veteran thinks Tony Khan has a massive opportunity to turn the tables under the new circumstances.

Karrion Kross recently parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion, much to the dismay of his fans. With his contract having ended, he is free to join other promotions, and Vince Russo thinks AEW needs to hire him.

Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran put emphasis on Karrion Kross' creative talent. He said:

"I swear to god, if I was Tony Khan, man, freaking hire Kross and make him the man. Revolve everything around him. They can steal WWE viewers by doing that, bro, without a shadow of a doubt. I don't think Tony Khan has had this type of opportunity with any other guy they've released. You know, like Rusev and all the guys they have released. This is the guy that if you took right now, strapped a rocket to him, AEW could make a little bit of noise." [0:22 onwards]

The WWE veteran thinks Triple H is jealous of Karrion Kross

According to Vince Russo, Triple H might be envious of Karrion Kross, which had an impact on his decision to let him go.

Speaking on a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo had stated:

"Everyone Triple H has a problem with, there is one thing they got in common. They are all impressive-looking, okay? Drew McIntyre is impressive looking, bro, and need I say Drew McIntyre is much more fierce looking and dangerous looking than Triple H ever was. Who else does he have a problem with? Karrion Kross... What does Karrion Kross look like? Who else does he have a problem with, LA Knight!" [13:12 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what Karrion Kross plans to do next.

