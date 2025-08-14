Triple H has a "problem" with Karrion Kross and LA Knight for a specific reason, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While the WWE roster is stacked with talented individuals, some prominent stars are not pushed as much as fans would expect. According to Vince Russo, animosity with Triple H stemming from a peculiar reason could be the potential logic.

Stars like Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and even LA Knight are massively over with fans, but are not pushed by the creative department in terms of booking. Karrion, for instance, was recently let go from the company after his contract expired.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pointed out that Triple H may be jealous of stars who looked better than him. The WWE veteran said:

"Everyone Triple H has a problem with, there is one thing they got in common. They are all impressive-looking, okay? Drew McIntyre is impressive looking, bro, and need I say Drew McIntyre is much more fierce looking and dangerous looking than Triple H ever was. Who else does he have a problem with? Karrion Kross... What does Karrion Kross look like? Who else does he have a problem with, LA Knight!" [13:12 onwards]

Karrion Kross recently talked about his WWE departure

According to Karrion Kross, he barely had a proper discussion with the company about his contract renewal.

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani show, Karrion explained that he only received word about his contract renewal in the last week of his existing agreement. He said:

"Truth of the matter is, I mean, you've already stated my contract was up last week. I never actually received a contract, like an offer, until last week.. I think it was Tuesday, off the top of my head. I got the offer. I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer, just wanted some information, some metrics, some analytics that's supporting to, 'Hey this is how we got here,'" Kross said.

Furthermore, WWE refused to provide detailed information about the new contract, which eventually led to negotiations falling apart.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Karrion down the line.

