Karrion Kross reveals reason why WWE rescinded new contract offer

Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently confirmed their departures from WWE. The former Final Testament leader recently revealed why the wrestling promotion decided to rescind his new contract offer.

The wrestling couple bid adieu to the Stamford-based promotion after their contract expired on August 10. Following his WWE exit, Karrion Kross showed up on The Ariel Helwani Show.

The 40-year-old claimed that he was not offered a new contract until last week. Kross added that he wanted information regarding the valuation of the new deal being offered to him.

"Truth of the matter is, I mean, you've already stated my contract was up last week. I never actually received a contract, like an offer, until last week.. I think it was Tuesday, off the top of my head. I got the offer. I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer, just wanted some information, some metrics, some analytics that's supporting to, 'Hey this is how we got here,'" Kross said.

Karrion Kross said that the wrestling promotion was not willing to share the information and told him he had 24 hours to sign the contract or it would be revoked. The two-time former NXT Champion added that he told them the next day that he could not sign the deal without the information. However, the global juggernaut did not provide any information and rescinded the new contract offer instead.

"When I inquired about that, they were unwilling to provide that information and told me I had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they were rescinding it. So the next day we talk. I ask if they have the information. They don't. I said I can't make an informed decision without the information, and I'd like to keep the dialogue open. They rescinded the offer. That's that's actually where we're at," Kross added.

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Karrion Kross' last WWE match ended in a defeat

Karrion Kross was involved in a heated rivalry with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. The Herald of Doomsday suggested the Underdog from the Underground embrace his darker side in order to succeed in his quest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sami Zayn won their first match that took place at WWE Night of Champions. Kross got his revenge a few weeks later with a win on Monday Night RAW. However, it was Zayn who had the final laugh, as he emerged victorious in their bout at SummerSlam.

As it turns out, it is Karrion Kross' last match inside the WWE ring as of now. It remains to be seen if he returns to the wrestling promotion in the future.

