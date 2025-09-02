AEW star MJF takes a subtle dig at Cody Rhodes

The former AEW World Champion MJF took a cheeky dig at the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on social media. Max fired the shot after acknowledging Cody in his recent post.Maxwell Jacob Friedman has considered Cody Rhodes as his mentor on multiple occasions. During Cody's time in AEW, he also had a memorable feud with MJF, in which he lost to The Salt of the Earth. Rhodes is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion, while Max is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling.MJF recently recalled the first-ever All In event from 2018, where he got the big break and eventually signed with Tony Khan's promotion. Max also shared a DM from Cody in which The American Nightmare invited him to participate in the event. However, being The Salt of the Earth, Max didn't forget to take a shot at Rhodes.Reacting to his own post on X in which he thanked Cody for inviting him to All In, MJF recalled how he beat him during his time in AEW:&quot;….still beat you though.&quot; Max wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINK….still beat you though.Cody Rhodes said MJF will be in WWE one dayBack in 2023, when MJF was at the peak of his career as the AEW World Champion, Cody Rhodes was asked whether MJF would ever be seen in the WWE.Speaking with Yes Network nearly two years ago, Cody said that one day, fans will see MJF in the Stamford-based promotion, and he is proud of him:&quot;I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half,&quot; Rhodes said.Only time will tell if Maxwell Jacob Friedman will ever jump ship to the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.