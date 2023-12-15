Cody Rhodes is certain major AEW star will join WWE: "It seems like maybe he knows where his future lies"

Cody Rhodes recently predicted that the AEW World Champion MJF will one day join WWE.

The Salt of the Earth started his wrestling career less than a decade ago. After competing in multiple promotions, he signed with AEW in 2019. He has since become one of the top stars there. The 27-year-old is the current AEW World Champion. He has held the title for over 388 days. However, MJF's contract will expire on January 1, 2024. He has yet to announce whether he is signing a new deal with AEW or moving to WWE.

During a recent interview with YES Network, Cody Rhodes was asked whether he believes MJF will join the Stamford-based company. The American Nightmare predicted that the AEW World Champion would become a WWE Superstar eventually. He also pointed out that MJF's physical transformation might be giving a hint about his next move.

"I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half," he said.

The American Nightmare added:

"And when he does make that jump. And I don't know when that is. But if he comes to WWE, and had to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, you have to stand across from guys like Omos, or gosh Brock Lesnar, and again I'm not shaming anyone that's not hitting the gym, but it is part of what we do now, you gotta be able to swing the pat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. But really your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I just wanna remain the friends we've become today." [19:57 - 21:18]

Vince Russo thinks MJF moving to WWE would be a wrong move

While MJF expressed his openness to moving to the Stamford-based company if he receives a convincing offer, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes it would be wrong.

Speaking on his Pounding The Meat podcast, Russo claimed MJF would not be happy in the Stamford-based company.

"It's a double-edged sword, bro, because every freaking wrestler wants to go to the big stage and they know the big stage is not AEW. They know that. They wanna go to the WWE. Bro, he will no doubt get paid well, but he will not be allowed to do what he wants to do. He will be under control and I don't think a guy like that, bro, regardless of how much money they pay him, I don't think a guy like that is gonna be happy under control," he said.

