27-year-old Major AEW star joining WWE after his current contract expires in January 2024 would be a wrong move, believes Vince Russo

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that a top champion in AEW should not join WWE after his contract with the Jacksonville-based company comes to an end. The star in question is none other than The Devil himself, MJF.

The Salt of the Earth joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2019. He has since become one of the top stars in AEW. The 27-year-old is currently the AEW World Champion. At the time of writing, he has held the title for over 354+ days. However, MJF's current contract with AEW will expire on January 1st, 2024, and many believe he will leave the promotion to join WWE.

Speaking on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Russo addressed the possibility of MJF moving to WWE. He claimed the company would not be the ideal place for him.

"[Should he stay in AEW or move to WWE?] It's a double-edged sword, bro, because every freaking wrestler wants to go to the big stage and they know the big stage is not AEW. They know that. They wanna go to the WWE. Bro, he will no doubt get paid well, but he will not be allowed to do what he wants to do. He will be under control and I don't think a guy like that, bro, regardless of how much money they pay him, I don't think a guy like that is gonna be happy under control," Russo said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"And the more he wants to, you know, walk to the beat of his own drum, the more and more they're going to want to control him. And bro, I gotta be honest with you man, I don't think that's the place for him. They're gonna try to conform him and when you conform somebody, now you're just another name on the roster. And I think he would have a hard time playing by their rules and keeping his mouth shut. I think it would be very difficult for him, bro. I don't think that would be the ideal place." [14:03 - 15:16]

Another former top AEW star recently joined WWE

A few weeks ago, another former top AEW star, Jade Cargill, left Tony Khan's promotion after her contract expired. It was later announced that she had signed with WWE.

The former AEW TBS Champion has yet to make her in-ring debut in the Stamford-based company. Nevertheless, she has appeared on SmackDown, Monday Night RAW and NXT and had backstage confrontations with top superstars such as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

