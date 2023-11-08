Former WWE personality thinks MJF might become the highest-paid wrestler in history

AEW World Champion MJF has become one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business over the last year. Many think the 27-year-old still has even greater mountains to climb in the wrestling business, including former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been playing up the "Bidding War of 2024" for years now. The Long Island native is considered a generational talent already, and he's well aware of his own value. Although some fans think he may have signed an extension with AEW already, it's certain that when his current contract eventually does expire, he will be fielding offers that most wrestlers can only dream of.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, sports analyst and former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman showered MJF with praise:

"There are very few people that in the history of the business that have figured it out. When I watched this kid a few years ago and he was just young and didn’t even have a home for wrestling, I’m watching this arrogance and I’m like, boy, how would that play in the WWE locker room? Not only did he not stop, he kept doubling down and what did he have that everybody else doesn’t have? He can talk better than anybody else. He knows. What did we just say, if you know it’s great, they can’t say anything."

Coachman further shared his belief that The Salt of the Earth will become the highest-paid wrestler in the history of the business when his current deal expires:

"I think MJF, when he becomes a free agent, because how many guys have the guts? Think about this, how many guys have the guts, a year or two before your contract is up, to say publicly [to not] even think about coming to me with some weak offer before my deal is up because I don’t care what’s on that piece of paper, I’m going to be a free agent. Think about how many guys in the business today have the guts to say that, and then nobody crushes them. I haven’t heard anybody say, woah, he’s putting his career in jeopardy. I think he’s going to be the highest paid superstar in the history of the business when he becomes a free agent." [h/t Fightful]

MJF sends message to challenger ahead of AEW Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently became the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history, breaking Kenny Omega's record. He's been a busy man over the last few months, and he's about to get even busier.

Max is set to defend his title against Daniel Garcia on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the show, the 27-year-old called out his opponent on social media:

"Everyone wants a spot on the throne. Everyone’s gunning for the King. Time to take another name off the list."

