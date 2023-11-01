MJF reaches massive AEW milestone

MJF has been praised by many of his peers and veterans of the industry for his recent work in AEW. According to the star himself, he is a "generational talent." He recently took one step closer to realizing this dream.

After The Devil defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship, he claimed his run with the gold would be a "reign of terror." This was seemingly a reference to Triple H's dominant stint in WWE between 2002 and 2005, where he won multiple world titles and defeated several top names.

Last week, Kenny Omega locked horns with MJF in a bid to protect his record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion ever. The Cleaner failed to dethrone The Devil on Collision, allowing the latter to surpass him. Friedman now has the longest reign with the gold, reaching 347 days as champion.

Kenny Omega broke his silence after coming up short in his title match against MJF. He looked back on one of his past Halloween entrances after a fan shared a clip of it.

Could CM Punk be the man terrorizing MJF as the masked Devil? Exploring the possibility

While MJF returned in a masked avatar last year and has since used it in some of his high-profile entrances, he claims he isn't the man causing chaos backstage.

Some fans believe Adam Cole or Jack Perry could be behind the disguise. But what if CM Punk is the masked assailant?

Many fans believe The Second City Saint is on his way to WWE. However, he neither confirmed nor denied his comeback. It could be argued that he did so to keep his potential return a secret. However, Punk and Friedman have a storied history, and AEW could reignite their feud by bringing back the veteran.

Unfortunately, this is mere speculation, and Punk is unlikely to return to the Tony Khan-led company after being fired in September 2023. But if Friedman truly wants to cement his legacy as the greatest AEW star in recent history, this could be the feud to set him apart from his peers.

CM Punk once said: "The greatest trick the devil pulled off was making people believe he never existed." Hence, anything is possible.

