CM Punk gives an update on rumors of signing with WWE

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was released from AEW last month after his physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage at All In. The rumors of his WWE return began circulating shortly after his AEW departure, and The Best in the World has finally spoken on the speculations.

The former AEW World Champion is heavily rumored to appear at the Survivor Series premium live event taking place in his hometown of Chicago in November.

However, Punk's main focus seems to be currently on his family, as The Straight Edge Superstar recently stated the following in an interview with 670 The Score:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such." (670 The Score)

Konnan on CM Punk's possible return to WWE at Survivor Series

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently reflected on CM Punk's possible return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago.

Punk walked out of WWE in 2014 and has made many disparaging remarks about the company in the years since. However, with a new regime in place and much time having passed, it doesn't seem as impossible as it once did for The Second City Saint to return.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan gave his thoughts on CM Punk and stated that he always likes to make noise whenever his name comes up:

"Bro, this is a great chance. You're going to Chicago. I know you're hot, but why not have another hot storyline ... they've got to see the traction that Punk creates. Look at the traction he creates when we talk about him, and so he creates traction. He's got a story. I gotta think they want to use him, but you know, we'll see," Konnan said. (2:53 - 3:15)

