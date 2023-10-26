CM Punk finally breaks silence regarding possible WWE Survivor Series appearance 

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has finally answered if he'll be present at Survivor Series.

The rumors of the Second City Saint returning to his old hunting ground have been out there ever since he got fired from AEW. In the last few weeks, WWE has also seemingly made multiple Punk references on their TV programming, which has led many to believe that the star can show up at Survivor Series, which will take place in his hometown, Chicago.

The former AEW Champion recently appeared on 670 The Score, where he was asked if he'll be showing up at WWE's upcoming premium live event. Punk had a diplomatic response as he stated that the show was already sold out and it was hard to get the tickets:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get,"- he said.

Konnan believes WWE is trying to downplay CM Punk's potential return at Survivor Series

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling currently. While his return to the business after 7 years created a major buzz for AEW, the star's stint with Tony Khan's promotion was ridden with injuries and controversies.

Despite multiple backstage issues, Punk's star power is still undeniable. Wrestling veteran Konnan also seems to share the same views as he believes that WWE should bring the Second City Saint into the fold even though they don't necessarily need him:

"Bro, this is a great chance. You're going to Chicago. I know you're hot, but why not have another hot storyline ... they've got to see the traction that Punk creates. Look at the traction he creates when we talk about him, and so he creates traction. He's got a story. I gotta think they want to use him, but you know, we'll see," Konnan said.

CM Punk left the Stamford-based promotion on a sour note in 2014. He was fired on his day after falling out with the management. However, the star was present backstage at RAW earlier this year and reportedly tried to bury the hatchet. Only time will tell if it leads to his return to the squared circle.

