Kenny Omega breaks silence after major loss against MJF on AEW Collision

Kenny Omega had a high-risk bout this weekend that ended in disappointment to many, but after seeing a throwback clip, the star finally broke his silence.

Omega clashed with AEW World Champion MJF during Saturday's Collision for the title. Unfortunately, not only did The Cleaner lose the match, but he has also been beaten for another reign. Friedman will now be the longest-reigning AEW World Champion.

In light of his loss on AEW Collision and a throwback clip that caught his attention, Kenny Omega took to X and opened up about his Halloween entrance 4 years ago and noted that there was more behind his costume choice.

"Since I lost yesterday I’ll talk about something 4 years ago. At face value this was a real fun collab. Much like my WK entrance against Tanahashi though, there was a lot of deeper meaning to this that I hope to one day talk about. Still a great memory, though," Omega posted.

Expand Tweet

MJF notably also took to social media after his victory and surprisingly had a heartwarming story to tell about Kenny Omega. According to Friedman, he had once wished to be like The Cleaner.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Kenny Omega still plans to be the greatest champion AEW has ever had

Currently, his AEW World Championship record is coming up short after MJF beat the length of his reign, as well as Jon Moxley and CM Punk having won the belt multiple times.

However, Kenny Omega doesn't plan to allow this to always be the case, as he has some serious ambitions for his AEW legacy.

"There is a lot I want to prove with the belt. My responsibilities would start after the match. There would be a lot of work to do, and a lot of losses to avenge. There is no shortage of prime time matches I could have in a second reign as champion." (H/T: Sports Illustrated).

Expand Tweet

Omega believes he'll eventually defend the AEW World Championship against the likes of Swerve Strickland, Jay White, and Samoa Joe. Only time will tell whether or not he recaptures the belt, but it seems like he's slowly getting back into the singles main event.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here