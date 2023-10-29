Kenny Omega calls out multiple former WWE stars ahead of Collision title match

Kenny Omega is stepping up to AEW World Champion MJF on tonight's episode of Collision, and a huge record is on the line. But The Best Bout Machine has his attention on more than just Maxwell and the world title, as he's aiming to prove that he's still the best against All Elite Wrestling's top talent – including several former WWE Superstars.

Omega has suffered several high-profile defeats this year. He lost a cage match to Jon Moxley in May after being betrayed by Don Callis. He then lost his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door. Now, he stands to lose his record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion if MJF manages to beat him tonight.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight's AEW Collision, Kenny Omega made it clear that he's focused on protecting his legacy, and to do that, he has to win back the AEW World Championship:

"This is a chance to add to my legacy," said Omega. "It’s my destiny to be remembered as the greatest champion AEW ever had. To do that, I need multiple runs."

But his focus extends beyond just tonight. Omega also namedropped several top talents in the company, including former WWE Superstars Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Malakai Black:

"There is a lot I want to prove with the belt. My responsibilities would start after the match. There would be a lot of work to do, and a lot of losses to avenge. The last time we clashed, I was on the losing end against Jay White. I’ve lost a number of six-man challenges against The House of Black. I don’t expect anyone to remember this factoid, but my home indie in Winnipeg is PCW, and that’s where I clashed with Samoa Joe and lost. Swerve is a top contender, and he just beat Hangman. There is no shortage of prime time matches I could have in a second reign as champion."

Kenny Omega may have the stage for interference in tonight's title match

There has been some criticism over the short build to what many believe is a big-time match in AEW. Normally, a bout with stakes this high would be saved for a pay-per-view, but with Kenny Omega's record on the line, the company can't afford to wait until next month's Full Gear. However, that doesn't mean there won't be a rematch.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega previewed tonight's match, noting that The Young Bucks will not be in his corner. Likewise, MJF has refused help from Kenny's former mentor, Don Callis.

"Don has accused me of relying too much on friends for my success," said Omega. "I don’t believe that he’s right, but I want to prove that he’s wrong. And I want to prove it by myself. But those who are familiar with our programming know that Max has his own issues, clearly, with a lot of people. He has a lot of people gunning for him, too."

Could Omega be setting the stage for interference in his match against The Devil tonight? Fans will have to tune in to AEW Collision to find out.

Do you think Kenny Omega will win the title from MJF tonight? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!