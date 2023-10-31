WWE booking Jade Cargill against 41-year-old former WWE Women's Champion in her first feud would set her up for success, believes ex-superstar

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards believes Jade Cargill should have her first feud in the company with Natalya.

Cargill spent nearly three years in AEW, during which she held the TBS Championship for over 500 days. However, she left Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year after her contract expired to join the Stamford-based company. The 31-year-old is yet to make her in-ring debut.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Richards discussed Cargill's signing with WWE, suggesting she should have her first feud with Natalya.

"If they really want to put her on TV, she needs a female that can work. She needs Nattie Neidhart to work her for about three months on house shows and then put her over on TV. That needs to be her first angle to set her up for success," he said. [51:46 - 52:01]

Will Jade Cargill face Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania?

After signing with the Stamford-based company, Jade Cargill named several superstars she would like to share the ring with, including the current number-one contender for the WWE Women's Championship, Bianca Belair.

Speaking on her Trash Talk podcast, Hall of Famer Madusa predicted Cargill and Belair would square off at WrestleMania.

"Bianca and her is going to be a great... I could see those two, I'm calling it for the future, for a WrestleMania. Yes, that would be huge, her and Bianca Belair of course. So, that's my future prediction," she said.

