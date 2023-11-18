27-year-old major AEW star will probably sign with WWE in 2024 after his current contract expires, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes AEW World Champion MJF will move to WWE.

MJF signed with Tony Khan's promotion nearly four years ago and has become one of its top stars. The 27-year-old is now the AEW World Champion. However, his contract is set to expire next January. He openly discussed the possibility of moving to the Stamford-based company if he received the appropriate offer.

Speaking on the Friday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin disclosed that he believes The Salt of the Earth will probably walk in Jade Cargill's footsteps.

"Butcher, Blade, and Bunny, they left this week, this past week there and it'll be interesting to see who else kinda goes. WWE did what they wanted to. They pulled Jade Cargill, right? They got her. They'll probably get MJF," he said. [From 37:08 to 37:22]

MJF is expecting a bidding war between WWE and AEW

MJF was a WWE fan growing up. He even auditioned for Tough Enough in 2015. However, he did not make the cut.

In a recent interview with Hot Ones, the AEW World Champion discussed his future. He revealed that he expects a bidding war between Tony Khan's promotion and the Stamford-based company. The Salt of the Earth stated he would not accept any offer under seven figures.

"Realistically, I know that there's a lot of money that's going to be thrown my way from both sides, I'm not accepting anything under 7 figures. I won't even I won't even make eye contact with a contract that's under 7 figures," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

