Two major AEW stars will soon jump ship and return to WWE following CM Punk's comeback; others would follow, believes veteran

CM Punk's return to WWE after nine long years has sent shockwaves across the world of professional wrestling.

However, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley will soon leave AEW and return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Jericho had multiple runs in the Stamford-based company. He left WWE in 2018 before signing with AEW in early 2019. The 53-year-old later became the inaugural AEW World Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley had an eight-year run in the Stamford-based company. After his contract expired in 2019, he joined Tony Khan's promotion later that same year.

While discussing AEW's struggles on the Monday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin claimed Jericho and Moxley would soon return to the Stamford-based company. He also predicted other AEW stars, including Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) and Malakai Black, could do the same.

"Cody is gone. Punk gone. Hangman by himself. How long until Moxley and Jericho jump ship? I bet not long. Probably Cesaro too. So, and then Aleister Black would come back in a heartbeat. So would FTR. So would Miro. The foundation has pretty much had its major cornerstones yanked out from underneath it," he said. [From 24:59 to 25:26]

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series

CM Punk was released from the Stamford-based company in 2014. Although he hung up his boots following his departure, the 45-year-old returned to the ring in 2021 to join AEW. His stint in Tony Khan's promotion lasted nearly two years before he was fired earlier this year for being involved in a backstage altercation at All In London.

After nearly nine years of absence, The Best in the World returned to WWE last Saturday. On Monday, Punk addressed his comeback in a promo on RAW. He stated that he had returned "home."

