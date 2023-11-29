Tony Khan allegedly made a surprising vow to AEW talent regarding WWE and Vince McMahon, says veteran

A wrestling veteran claimed Tony Khan vowed to his AEW talents to put Vince McMahon and WWE out of business.

The veteran in question is former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree. While the Stamford-based promotion continues to be the biggest and most popular wrestling promotion worldwide, AEW has been growing over the past few years. Tony Khan's promotion has several top wrestling stars, including Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho, and has been trying to compete in ratings with the pro-wrestling juggernaut.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree recalled a friend of his hearing Khan vowing to put Vince McMahon out of business backstage.

"I had a friend of mine who was doing dark matches back there and Tony Khan was yelling out backstage that he was gonna put Vince McMahon out of business," he said. [From 49:52 to 50:00]

Several former top AEW stars recently joined WWE

Over the past two years, the Stamford-based company signed several former top AEW stars. Last year, Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania after his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expired. Earlier this year, Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill also jumped ship.

Last Saturday, CM Punk also returned to the Stamford-based company after nine years of absence at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno claimed Chris Jericho will eventually leave AEW and return to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Oh, of course, he will [wrestle one more match in WWE]. Well, he's gonna go back to get inducted into the Hall of Fame," he said.

