Tony Khan will sign 36-year-old WWE RAW star immediately if he gets released, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes AEW President Tony Khan will sign Johnny Gargano immediately if he gets released from WWE.

Gargano spent several years on the independent circuit before officially signing with the Stamford-based company in 2016. The 36-year-old spent five years as an active competitor on NXT, during which he became an NXT Triple Crown Champion. However, he left the company in 2021. On the August 22, 2022, episode of RAW, Gargano returned to WWE under Triple H's creative leadership. He is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Bin Hamin predicted that Gargano could get let go in a potential second release spree. The wrestling veteran claimed Tony Khan would sign the former NXT Champion immediately if he left WWE.

"If there's anybody that Tony would sign if they were released right away, my money is on Johnny Gargano. [Gargano was let go?] No, but I think he's gonna be," he said. [50:46 - 50:56]

Bin Hamin doesn't believe the recently released WWE star will join AEW

Over the past few days, the Stamford-based company released several superstars from SmackDown, Monday Night RAW, and NXT. One of those who were let go was Mustafa Ali, ending his seven-year stint.

Speaking on The Brand, Bin Hamin disclosed that he believes Ali would not join AEW.

"I think he's gonna be back on the south side of Chicago wearing, you know, a bulletproof vest and being a cop again. I do. I don't see that with a family. I think he's got three kids now. And to be on the road. I don't see Tony [Khan] signing him to a high-price deal," he said.

