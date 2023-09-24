5 Triple H signings are expected to be let go from WWE in a second release spree next week, says wrestling veteran 

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes six current WWE Superstars could be let go in a second release spree in the upcoming days.

The Stamford-based company had several release sprees in 2020 and 2021. However, Triple H re-signed several previously released superstars after taking control of creative last year following Vince McMahon's retirement.

After WWE's merger with Endeavor, several superstars were recently let go, including Emma, who returned to the company last October under The Game's leadership after five years of absence. Speaking on The Brand, Bin Hamin disclosed that he believes other Triple H signings could get released in a second spree next week:

"I think the bloodbath is far from over. And I think there's going to be a lot more releases in the next week. [From 50:40 - 50:45]

The wrestling veteran added:

"I mean, let's go back in time here. Triple H re-signed guys that Vince [McMahon] and Bruce [Prichard] cut. [And they cut them again.] So, [Karrion] Kross could be on there with Scarlett. Braun [Strowman] could be on the list, Apollo Crews [wasn't re-signed by Triple H]. And [Johnny] Gargano and maybe Candice LeRae as well," he said. [51:05 - 51:25]

Recently released WWE star defended Triple H after his departure

Last Thursday, Riddick Moss announced on Twitter that he was no longer with the Stamford-based company, minutes after his fiancée Emma revealed that she was released.

Commenting on his release, the former 24/7 Champion addressed those claiming his career suffered under Triple H's creative leadership, defending the Chief Content Officer.

"Well I did it - I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up," he wrote.

