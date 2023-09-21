Former champion makes surprising comment about Triple H minutes after his WWE release

Former 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss recently addressed his release from WWE.

The 33-year-old joined the Stamford-based company nine years ago. Moss competed for nearly six years in developmental before getting promoted to the main roster. However, he had limited success on RAW and SmackDown, winning the 24/7 Championship and the 2022 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Moss last wrestled earlier this month when he suffered a defeat against Bronson Reed.

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp reported the release of Moss, among several other talents. The former 24/7 Champion later took to Twitter to address the decision, surprisingly defending Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

"Well I did it - I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up," he wrote.

Moss' fiancé, Emma, had also been released from the Stamford-based company earlier today. Check out her reaction here.

