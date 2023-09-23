Recently-released WWE Superstar to step away from wrestling business and return to old job, believes Bin Hamin 

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes Mustafa Ali will step away from the wrestling business after he was released by WWE.

Before becoming a professional wrestler, Ali worked as a police officer in his hometown of Chicago. He started his wrestling career on the independent circuit nearly two decades ago. In 2016, he made his WWE debut. The 37-year-old spent seven years in the Stamford-based company before recently getting released from his contract.

Addressing Ali's future on The Brand podcast, Bin Hamin disclosed that he does not see the former leader of Retribution signing with AEW. Instead, he believes the Chicago native will return to being a cop.

"I think he's gonna be back on the south side of Chicago wearing, you know, a bulletproof vest and being a cop again. I do. I don't see that with a family. I think he's got three kids now. And to be on the road. I don't see Tony [Khan] signing him to a high-price deal," he said. [50:23 - 50:39]

Bin Hamin added:

"And here's why Ali, I don't know because I don't know the Chicago scene as well as I used to since Blitz left, but he was a Black Label Pro guy along with a couple other AAW and I don't know how tied in they are with Khan to make the call to get this guy in there. Whereas the PWG, 2CW guys (...) those are the dudes that within one call can get a job based on, and that's what Tony was a mark for. He wasn't going to Chicago to watch those indies where Ali cut his teeth." [51:27 - 52:02]

How did Ex-WWE Mustafa Ali become a police officer?

In an interview with mid-day.com several years ago, Mustafa Ali opened up about working as a police officer. He disclosed that he started looking for jobs after his father sadly passed away when a friend recommended that he join him in the police force.

The former Monday Night RAW star revealed he was "fascinated by the profession."

"I took up a few marketing jobs because making money and providing my family was more important than anything else. Then one of my buddies told me he was becoming a cop, he also told me everything about it and then asked me if I wanted to join him. I was fascinated by the profession and how one can give back to the society, which was more intriguing for me than doing a desk job hidden behind a computer, also it was more than just collecting a pay cheque but also about bringing a change. Thus I became a police officer and hung on to the job for four years."

