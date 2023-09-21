“AEW will actually treat him right” – Social media explodes over news of a WWE Superstar’s departure

AEW fans have exploded on social media this afternoon over the surprising news that a popular WWE Superstar has left World Wrestling Entertainment.

The star in question is Mustafa Ali, who recently took to social media to announce that he was no longer working for WWE and that he is looking forward to the future and whatever may be in store for him. Ali was set to challenge for the NXT North American Championship at the No Mercy event on September 30th, but that will no longer be the case.

There was some initial confusion at first as Ali initially made an error in his original tweet. However, he corrected himself with a follow-up tweet that confirmed his departure from the company he had been working in for the past seven years.

Like with most departures from WWE, fans on social media have exploded with excitement with what could lie ahead for Mustafa Ali, with a lot of those fans hoping that he joins AEW in the near future.

Ali has a history with many people already on the AEW roster as well, with arguably his most famous feud in WWE, which took place on 205 Live with Buddy Murphy, who All Elite Wrestling fans will know better as the House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

Several former WWE names have been on the lips of AEW fans as of late

Compared to previous years, 2023 has been a fairly quiet one on the signing front for AEW, as it seemed at one point that they couldn't go a week without making a new wrestler 'All Elite.'

However, that trend might be making a comeback in the near future given how many people on the WWE roster have or could become free agents in the near future.

AEW fans have already seen the likes of Mercedes Mone on their screens, when she appeared in the crowd at All In at Wembley Stadium. But the rumors haven't stopped there, as many people within WWE believe that Edge could be on his way to All Elite Wrestling very soon.

Edge's former tag team partner and real-life best friend, Christian Cage, was asked about this following the All Out pay-per-view on September 3rd. However, he was less than impressed with the question, stating that he only cares about himself and the TNT Champion, Luchasaurus.

Do you think Mustafa Ali will join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

