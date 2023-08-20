WWE Creative believes Edge is heading to AEW - Reports

Speculation is swirling that WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be on his way to AEW after finishing up his contract with the Stamford-based promotion on Friday's SmackDown.

A new report has added fuel to the fire as a member of WWE's own creative team indicated that the 11-time world champion could be Jacksonville-bound.

Edge competed in his last match for WWE on Friday, defeating Sheamus in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto, Canada. The Rated-R Superstar has previously expressed his desire to retire in the city where it all started for him.

However, his departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut might be an opening for him to have one final run with his longtime friend and tag-team partner, Christian Cage, in All Elite Wrestling.

As per a new report from Ringside News, a tenured member of the WWE creative team believes that Edge is heading to AEW now that his contract with the Stamford-based promotion has run out.

The Rated-R Superstar recently revealed that his contract with WWE officially ends in September, leaving his potential debut at next weekend's All In pay-per-view up in the air. Even if that is the case, AEW fans could still see The Ultimate Opportunist make an appearance before the end of this year.

