Edge has wrested his last match on his current WWE contract, as he has now revealed when his contract is up. His bout with Sheamus last night could have possibly marked his final in-ring venture, capping off a long and illustrious career. It had led to many fans speculating that he might show up at AEW All In, which is just a week away, but the new information seems to contradict that.

During his post-match speech that didn't air on television, the Hall of Famer stated that he doesn't know what the future holds for him. While we were aware of the fact that his contract was coming up soon, Edge has revealed that he is contracted to the company till the end of September.

Edge spoke regarding his final match and his contract status on SPORTSNET's FAN Morning Show yesterday:

"I really want to collect myself after this, then take a big old deep breath and decide what that is. My contract is up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match, so I have a lot of decisions to make, but I can't do it now. I almost gotta see how Friday goes, in a weird way, and I know that's not a clear answer, but I don't have it yet."

Many fans believe that AEW could be the next destination for Edge after WWE

Since its birth, AEW has managed to provide a great spot for many wrestlers, including ex-WWE stars, who were just coming out of their contracts with the company. If Edge were to get in talks with AEW, it wouldn't be foreign to either of the two parties.

Before the Hall of Famer signed a contract with WWE for his return in 2020, he was cleared to wrestle by AEW, and the talks went deep enough to the point where he could have signed with the company. However, he ended up signing with WWE and making his long-awaited return at the Royal Rumble.

Now that his contract with WWE is coming up in September, the Rated-R Superstar could be AEW bound.

One of the major rumors heading into the Hall of Famer's final match was that he could show up at All In and make history at the highest paid attendance wrestling show of all time. However, with the aforementioned information, the earliest Edge can make an appearance in AEW is early October.

Nothing is set in stone at the moment. What do you think is next for the Rated-R Superstar? Was this his final wrestling match ever, or does he have another run in him? Let us know in the comments section below.

